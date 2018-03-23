Browns owner Jimmy Haslam attending Josh Allen's pro day

Sam Darnold made a strong closing argument to the Browns with his pro-day performance earlier this week, but the franchise holding the 2018 NFL Draft's top pick isn't done doing its homework on the top QB prospects.

Eight Browns representatives, led by owner Jimmy Haslam, are attending Wyoming QB Josh Allen's pro day on Friday, per NFL Network's Andrew Groover. It's not everyday that an owner attends a pro day, and Haslam's presence at Darnold's and Allen's only feeds the perception that the Browns are serious about taking a QB early in Round 1. GM John Dorsey and head coach Hue Jackson are also in Laramie, Wyo., for the workout.

A total of 16 teams are represented at the pro day, including the Broncos, Cardinals, Bills, Chargers, Giants, Jets, Saints, Jaguars, Dolphins and Ravens. The Broncos (No. 5), Giants (No. 2) and Jets (No. 3) round out the teams drafting in the top five (the Browns also hold the fourth overall pick), and each could conceivably be considering Allen.

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan met with Allen after his workout Friday.

Jets GM Mike Maccagan chatting it up with Josh Allen after his pro day pic.twitter.com/wISn580mvy â Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 23, 2018

The Browns also sent a big contingent to Darnold's pro day. Haslam even spent some time chatting in the USC bleachers with Darnold's parents, and he spent time with Allen's parents on Friday, per Groover.

While Darnold is considered the favorite to go to Cleveland No. 1 overall, there's less of a consensus on where Allen will land, although it's unlikely that he'll be waiting for long to hear his name called on draft night. One NFC executive says Allen's the top signal-caller in the draft.