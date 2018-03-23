Sources Tell Us: Exec says Josh Allen is 2018 NFL Draft's top QB

Editor's note: Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what he's hearing from NFL folks about Wyoming QB Josh Allen, who'll take center stage Friday at his pro day, and a potential first-round CB.

The scoop: "Josh Allen is the best quarterback in this draft. I think all of the talk about his accuracy is the most overblown thing out there. His guys don't get open, which causes a lot of the incompletions -- it's not an accuracy issue." -- NFC executive

The skinny: Allen is the undisputed king of arm talent and measurables among the QBs in this draft. With prototypical size and a cannon for a right arm, Allen is a rare physical specimen at the position. It's also fair to say that Wyoming's wide receivers struggled to uncover for him, which didn't allow for as many easy throwing windows as some of the other quarterbacks in this draft enjoyed during their college careers. When Allen hit the field earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, even his most steadfast critics had to admit that he was not only impressive with his release and velocity, but also with his ability to throw the ball with accuracy on a consistent basis.

With all of that said, Allen's inconsistency in throwing with anticipation was also a major culprit in his failure to reach the 57-percent completion mark in each his two years as a starter (teams typically want to see at least a 60-percent completion rate). While Allen will most definitely benefit from a huge jump in the quality of receivers he is throwing to once he enters the NFL, there is no guarantee that his anticipatory throwing will substantially improve.

Allen saw plenty of tight throwing windows in college, but the difference in the pros is that open windows close much faster and hesitations in decision-making will lead to defended passes, including interceptions. Allen's completion percentage was also hurt by taking unnecessary chances with throws. That's on Allen, not on his receivers.

The scoop: While Ohio State's Denzel Ward continues to be the leader in the clubhouse as the consensus top cornerback in this draft (many have Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick as a safety or rated lower than Ward as a cornerback), the jockeying among prospects ranked behind Ward has become interesting, with Auburn's Carlton Davis generating buzz.

The skinny: Davis checked in at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and ran a respectable 4.53-second 40-yard dash. At his pro day earlier this month, Davis ran a 4.50. These are good times for a player with Davis' size and length.

While there is some concern about his ability to turn and locate the ball with his back to the quarterback, there is no concern about his physicality and ability to jam receivers into a neutral gear from press coverage. Davis was able to re-route Alabama's Calvin Ridley, the top receiver in the draft, on a few occasions when they matched up in 2017, and Ridley managed just three catches for 38 yards in that game. One league evaluator I spoke to said he believes Davis is the CB in this year's draft who's best equipped to step in and start right away for a press-man team.

If you compare Davis to some of the other CBs who could be picked in the same range, he's bigger than Louisville's Jaire Alexander, faster than Iowa's Josh Jackson and more physical than Colorado's Isaiah Oliver. Davis has been solid throughout the draft-evaluation process, and it would not be a surprise to see him go in the second half of the first round to a CB-needy team like the Seahawks, Panthers or Patriots.

