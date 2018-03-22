Brock Osweiler visiting Miami Dolphins today

Frank Gore isn't the only free agent visiting Miami on Thursday.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler is also visiting the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Craig Mish of SiriuxXM NFL Radio first reported the trip.

Osweiler has a history with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who was with the quarterback for three seasons in Denver.

Following his disappointing, infamous one-year stint in Houston after signing a massing contract in 2016, Osweiler was traded to Cleveland last offseason. The Browns subsequently cut the quarterback before the year began. He landed back in Denver, starting four games, completing just 55.8 percent of his passes for just 6.3 yards per toss with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Dolphins are in the market for a backup behind Ryan Tannehill, with both Matt Moore and Jay Cutler no longer under contract. Miami currently has David Fales and Brandon Doughty on the depth chart. Miami also is rumored to be interested in possibly using a draft pick on a quarterback who could potentially take over for Tannehill down the road.

At this stage, Osweiler has proven to be a backup quarterback. Given Tannehill's injury history and Brock's familiarity with Gase's system, it makes sense for Miami to look at a backup who at least has starting reps under his belt.