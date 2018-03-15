Jets re-sign CB Morris Claiborne to one-year, $7M deal

The strength of Todd Bowles' 2018 roster figures to be the defensive backfield.

The Jets are re-signing cornerback Morris Claiborne to a one-year, $7 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Claiborne was ranked No. 45 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 after resurrecting his career as a 15-game starter last season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft held his own as Bowles' top cornerback on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Now that the Jets have splurged on former Rams franchise player Trumaine Johnson as a top-flight coverage corner, Claiborne can slide into the No. 2 role with Buster Skrine in the slot.

With an improved cornerback corps to go with the promising second-year safety tandem of Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, Bowles is in the process of building an identity with a stingy Jets pass defense.