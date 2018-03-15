Trade! Dolphins replacing Pouncey with 49ers' Kilgore

Miami wasted no time in finding a replacement for Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey.
- FREE AGENCY
▶ Ranking best fits for free-agent WRs
▶ Top 101 FAs: Who's taken? Still available?
▶ QB Rankings: Best 32 passers right now
▶ Rosenthal: Watkins among overpriced FAs
▶ FAs who could get shockingly big deals
- 2018 NFL DRAFT
▶ Picking Barkley at No. 1 a no-brainer
▶ DJ's Top 50 prospects 2.0
▶ DJ's Mock Draft 2.0
The 49ers are trading center Daniel Kilgore to the Dolphins, San Francisco announced on Thursday. The deal includes a swap of late-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
The news comes just hours after Pouncey requested -- and was granted -- his release.
Although Kilgore just signed a three-year extension last month, he was deemed expendable when former Giants center Weston Richburg landed a five-year, $47.5 million contract from San Francisco.
Kilgore will be part of a Miami offensive-line overhaul that now includes four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, who just signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million.
The move frees up cap space for the 49ers and fills a position of need for the Dolphins.
View all comments