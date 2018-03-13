Danny Amendola signs contract with Miami Dolphins

Danny "Playoff" Amendola is leaving the New England Patriots for an AFC East foe.

Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager added that the deal is for two years and is worth $12 million with $8.25 million in guarantees.

Amendola spent the past five seasons in New England, taking yearly pay cuts to remain with Tom Brady. The 32-year-old receiver has never earned more than 690 yards or four touchdowns in a single season during his nine-year career. He has repeatedly shined in the playoffs for the Patriots, however, including a two-TD performance in the AFC championship game and 152 yards on eight receptions in a Super Bowl LII loss.

Amendola marks the second receiver pick up the Dolphins plan to make when free agency opens on Wednesday. The team agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with ex-Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson earlier on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Dolphins had a need at wideout after agreeing to trade Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns.

Adding both Wilson and Amendola allows Adam Gase flexibility with his receiver corps that includes heretofore disappointing first-round wideout DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.