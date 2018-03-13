Roundup: Bills expected to sign DT Star Lotulelei

With needs across the board on defense, Bills coach Sean McDermott is looking toward an old ally for help.

Buffalo is expected to sign former Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to a five-year deal when free agency launches on Wednesday, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Lotulelei was ranked No. 28 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

McDermott spent four years coaching Lotulelei in Carolina, where the former Panthers defensive coordinator made the most of the first-round tackle's run-stuffing talents.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Lotulelei is a reliable presence, if not a flashy one, appearing in all but two games during his five-year NFL career. In Buffalo, he'll bolster a line that could be without veteran Kyle Williams in 2018.

With so many needs on defense, look for the Bills to build around Lotulelei and continue adding veterans at every level.

Here are other free agency moves we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Lions have re-signed safety Tavon Wilson to a two-year, $7 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He can earn up to $8 million max, Rapoport added.

2. Former Eagles tight end Trey Burton is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The deal is for four years and $32 million, Rapoport added.

3. Former New York Giants offensive lineman Weston Richburg will sign a five-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.

4. The Washington Redskins have reached a three-year, $6.875 million deal with kicker Dustin Hopkins, Rapoport reported. He receives a $1.2 million signing bonus, a source informed of the situation said.

5. The Cleveland Browns tendered wide receiver Josh Gordon as an exclusive rights free agent, per a source informed of the situation. He has four credited seasons, so it's worth $790,000.