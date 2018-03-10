Free agency roundup: DeMarco Murray to visit Lions

The New York Giants are letting Brad Wing fly into free agency.

The veteran punter was cut by the Giants on Saturday following an inconsistent 2017 campaign. Wing's 36.7-yard net average ranked last among NFL punters and his 44.1-yard gross average left him in a tie for 24th last year for the struggling Giants.

Traded to New York in 2015, Wing had a strong 2016 season, finishing the season ranked 10th in league net average (40.9 yards). He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice (Week 14, 15) and made 28 punts that season inside the 20.

With the Giants clipping Wing, his release should generate some buzz among teams searching for a punter in free agency.

Here are some other free agency moves we've been monitoring:

1. Former Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, fresh off visits with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints earlier this week, visited with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He's scheduled to visit with the Washington Redskins next.

2. The Atlanta Falcons re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year contract extension. Selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Wreh-Wilson has 91 combined tackles, 15 passes defense and an interception.

3. Defensive end Kerry Hyder, whose 2017 season was wiped out by a torn Achilles tendon in the preseason, has re-signed with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday. Hyder was slated to become a exclusive rights free agent. Terms of the deal were not announced. In other Lions news, the team also re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

4. Veteran running back DeMarco Murray will meet with the Lions on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports according to a source informed of the visit. The Titans parted ways with Murray last week.