Titans to release veteran RB DeMarco Murray

New coach Mike Vrabel is turning his backfield over to Derrick Henry.

The Titans have informed veteran running back DeMarco Murray that he will be released, the team announced Thursday.

When Tennessee restructured Murray's contract to facilitate the 2016 trade with Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, it was done with two years in mind. The Titans will save $6.25 million in salary-cap space with this move, which was anticipated.

Murray was a godsend in his Nashville debut season, totaling 1,664 yards and a dozen touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl recognition in 2016. Battling a hamstring injury from August onward, though, he was a liability last season, preventing Tennessee's offense from reaching its potential.

While Henry averaged a respectable 4.2 yards per rush, Murray lost the ability to make defenders miss in the hole, dragging his rate down to an anemic 3.6 yards per carry. When Henry gashed the Chiefs defense for 191 yards from scrimmage in the Titans' Wild Card Round victory, Murray's fate was sealed.

Entering the open market at age 30, Murray is ranked No. 90 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018. As a physical back with a track record of nagging injuries, the former Cowboys star will have to prove he still has enough life in his legs to lead a backfield committee going forward.