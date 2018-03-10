Jarvis Landry: 'No regrets' over time with Dolphins

Not much can beat Jarvis Landry's initial public reaction to the Miami Dolphins agreeing to trade him to the Cleveland Browns, but he offered a more composed take on his new NFL home a few hours after the deal went down.

The wide receiver told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday night that he's excited to be joining the Browns for the 2018 season, and he isn't preoccupied with how his four-year stint ended in Miami.

"The four years that I did have to have the opportunity to play for the Miami Dolphins, I left it all there," Landry said. "I don't have any regrets about that."

It's no secret Landry didn't like his situation with the Dolphins. After being franchise tagged he made it clear he believed he was worth more than the one-year, $15.9 million tender would pay. With the Browns expected to make an effort to sign him to a long-term contract, Landry is feeling better about his situation even though he's going to a team that has only one win over the last two seasons.

"As stressful as it may seem, I try to enjoy it and I'm happy. I'm happy," Landry said. "I can live with whatever has happened because I know that I gave it my all the whole time."

Landry has plenty to offer the Browns, who also agreed to trade deals for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall. Entering his fifth year, Landry led the NFL last season with 112 catches, but that amounted to just 987 yards at a modest 8.8 yards per reception. His nine touchdowns were a major boost for the Dolphins.

Whether that level of production -- and Landry's optimistic demeanor -- will replicate itself in Cleveland remains to be seen. What we do know is he's excited to be playing alongside Taylor in Cleveland.