Reaction to Browns landing Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry

It appears Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is doing everything in his power to ensure we won't see a repeat of the team's 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade a 2018 third-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. They also agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins for Jarvis Landry, sending two draft picks in return. Finally, they will ship off quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall.

Dorsey's busy day generated plenty of player reactions on social media:

Bruh the Browns not playin !! â IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 9, 2018

Browns doing exactly what they should getting their fans excited â Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) March 9, 2018

@God_Son80 couldnât be happier for my dawg... headed to believeland ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ eat den 14 â DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 9, 2018