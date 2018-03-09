Reaction to Browns landing Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry

It appears Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is doing everything in his power to ensure we won't see a repeat of the team's 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade a 2018 third-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. They also agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins for Jarvis Landry, sending two draft picks in return. Finally, they will ship off quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall.
Dorsey's busy day generated plenty of player reactions on social media:
.@Browns are en fuego!! Hereâs to John Dorsey tonightï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½!!â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 10, 2018
#DawgPound ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 9, 2018
Go eat bro bro https://t.co/1ZHFPEXaAjâ Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) March 9, 2018
Eat Lil bro @RandallTime https://t.co/y4wTMArav8â Casey Hayward (@show_case29) March 9, 2018
Bruh the Browns not playin !!â IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 9, 2018
âï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/AERGdXQf3Uâ Kwon Alexander (@kwon) March 9, 2018
YOOOOOOâ Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 9, 2018
@God_Son80 Wassgood killa ï¿½ï¿½â Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 9, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) March 9, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/pqIpV3LGhGâ Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) March 9, 2018
Browns doing exactly what they should getting their fans excitedâ Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) March 9, 2018
@God_Son80 couldnât be happier for my dawg... headed to believeland ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ eat den 14â DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 9, 2018
BROTHERS pic.twitter.com/BIJou8m8Ofâ Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 9, 2018
Jarvis Landry a baller ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 9, 2018
Welcome to the family brother! @TyrodTaylor letâs shock the world!! #believelandâ Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 9, 2018
All these trades.............â carl lawson (@carllawson55) March 9, 2018
View all comments