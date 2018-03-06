Buffalo Bills agree on two-year deal with Chris Ivory

The Buffalo Bills added a bruising runner to their backfield.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with Chris Ivory on a two-year contract. The pact is worth $5.5 million in base salary, with $3.25 million guaranteed in the first year, and can be worth up to $6 million max, sources informed of the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Ivory last month after two seasons in which he played a complementary role, earning 229 carries, 821 yards and four touchdowns. Ivory's playing time diminished heavily after the Jags drafted Leonard Fournette in 2017. Ivory was inactive final two games of the 2017 season, and he saw one carry Jacksonville's three playoff games.

The 223-pound Ivory will provide a power complement to LeSean McCoy in the Bills run-first offense. Buffalo has a slew of backs headed towards free agency, including Mike Tolbert, Travaris Cadet, and Taiwan Jones.

Ivory, who turns 30 years old later this month, is three years removed from a 1,070-yard campaign with the New York Jets in 2015. His presence behind McCoy shouldn't prohibit Buffalo from possibly adding a rookie running back in what is a deep draft class at the position.