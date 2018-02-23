Jacksonville Jaguars release running back Chris Ivory

The Jaguars are done with Chris Ivory.

The team on Friday released the veteran running back after two up-and-down seasons in Jacksonville, saving the team $3.6 million in salary-cap room, per OverTheCap.com.

The Jaguars also parted ways with defensive back Jarrod Harper, running back I'Tavius Mathers and wideout Larry Pinkard.

Ivory's release comes as little surprise after he registered just one carry against Buffalo in the wild-card round before failing to dress against the Steelers or Patriots in the AFC playoffs.

Ivory ran hard at times this past season, but topped 50 yards just once all year and all but vanished in the shadow of rookie workhorse Leonard Fournette. The Jaguars showed more trust in T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant during the postseason, handing them both supporting roles while Ivory watched from the bench.

At 29, Ivory is just three seasons removed from a 1,000-yard campaign with the Jets. He's bound to find work with a team in search of a powerful runner who shows up in spurts. As for Jacksonville, they're ready to move on.