Donte Jackson comes up short in pursuit of Combine 40 record

INDIANAPOLIS -- Donte Jackson threatened John Ross' NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record of 4.22 on Sunday, but he couldn't do it on Monday.

The former LSU cornerback clocked a 4.32 40 time on Monday, tying him for the best clocking at the event with Ohio State's Denzel Ward and Tulane's Parry Nickerson. But it was Jackson who was considered the most imposing challenge to Ross.

He was highly outspoken at his combine media session in discussing his goal of making Ross' record only briefly enjoyed. He considers himself the fastest player at the combine, and told former Tigers teammate D.J. Chark, whose 4.34 was the fastest official time entering Monday, that Chark was already in second place.

"D.J. is talking like he's going to be me," Jackson joked. "But a 4.34? Nah, I can run that without stretching."

Chark's 4.34 turned out to be the next-best 40 time at the combine, and the best among all wide receivers. He was followed by three defensive backs in Alabama's Tony Brown and Penn State's Troy Apke at 4.35, and a 4.36 by Alabama's Anthony Averett.

According to NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, draft fits for Jackson include the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. Path To The Draft named Jackson college football's fastest player last summer.

Ross broke Chris Johnson's combine record of 4.24 last year, and went on to be a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.