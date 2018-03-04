Donte Jackson confident he can break NFL Combine 40 record

INDIANAPOLIS -- After Chris Johnson broke the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record in 2008 with a 4.24-second clocking, plenty of draft prospects came to the annual event and stated that they could break the mark again, but none did until John Ross ran a 4.22 last year.

Now, combine participants are taking aim at Ross, and LSU CB Donte Jackson is this year's self-appointed challenger.

"That's just the competitive nature in me. I'm going to get out of the bed, and I'm going to be ready to run and go beat it," Jackson said during his Sunday press conference at the combine. "I'm very confident. I don't feel any pressure to run fast. I've been running fast my whole life."

Jackson, who also ran track at LSU, was ranked the fastest player in college football by Path To The Draft entering the 2017 season. On Sunday, he certainly spoke as though he believes it, calling himself "most definitely" the fastest player at the combine. Asked if his former LSU teammate D.J. Chark's 4.34 clocking could hold as the fastest time at this year's combine, Jackson didn't hesitate.

"D.J. is talking like he's going to be me. But a 4.34? Nah, I can run that without stretching," he said.

Jackson will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for his workout on Monday along with the rest of the combine defensive backs (coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network).

He's been projected to the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 28 overall) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 32) in NFL.com mock drafts.

As for his speed, Jackson's confidence comes with good reason. In track, he's been clocked at a blazing 10.22 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and he's spent the last six weeks training with Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson in Dallas.

"Don't blink," Jackson said.

