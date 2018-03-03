Giants moving Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety

The New York Giants' embattled secondary has been promised a clean slate by new general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.

For Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, that fresh start will come with a position change.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Rodgers-Cromartie is moving from cornerback to safety, where he'll compete with starter Darian Thompson for playing time.

Rodgers-Cromartie responded positively, telling NFL Network's Kim Jones: "All I need is a chance."

It was a miserable season for just about everybody in New York's secondary. Eli Apple, Janoris Jenkins and Rodgers-Cromartie were all suspended at one point or another in 2017. Former All-Pro safety Landon Collins called Apple "a cancer." The team gave up the second-most passing yards per game (252.4).

But Ben McAdoo and former general manager Jerry Reese are gone. Shurmur and Gettleman are in. The Giants are ready to take a step toward improving their secondary, and moving in that direction apparently includes pushing Rodgers-Cromartie to safety.