Saquon Barkley posts time of 4.40 seconds in 40-yard dash

Saquon Barkley continues to impress at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Penn State running back clocked in with an official time of 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday. It was the second quickest run behind N.C. State's Nyheim Hines, who posted a 4.38.

Barkley, widely considered the top running back prospect available in the 2018 NFL Draft, posted the time on the first of two runs. Earlier, Barkley recorded an unofficial 41-inch vertical leap -- not bad for a guy who would be "awesome" with the Browns drafting him at No. 1 overall.

Despite the strong numbers, Barkley was hoping for a little bit more from his combine.

"I had some goals set: I wanted to get in the 4.3s. I wanted to get at least a 42 in the [vertical]," Barkley said on NFL Network. "But, like I said, I can't complain with the things I did today."

The performance comes a day after Barkley matched Georgia's Nick Chubb for 29 reps on bench press -- the highest mark for running backs at this year's combine.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was selected first overall last year, was the only player at the 2017 combine to have both 29 reps on the bench and a 41-inch vertical leap, per NFL Research. Barkley joins Vernon Davis as the only players over 230 pounds to run a 4.40 or quicker in the 40 while also recording a vertical jump over 40 inches in the combine since 2003.