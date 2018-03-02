Good/Bad Week: Jon Gruden's honeymoon continues

Some days are diamonds, some days are rocks. Let's take a look back at the week and decide who won ... and who lost.

It was a good week for ...

Jon Gruden: Gruden hadn't been at the combine podium in 10 years before Wednesday, but the man showed no signs of rust in dealing with a large throng of sweaty media members asking him about his plans for the Oakland Raiders. In fact, Gruden looked more comfortable and self-assured than any other coach this week in Indianapolis. Yup, Gruden remains firmly in the honeymoon period following his second marriage with the Silver & Black -- and who could blame him? When you sign a 10-year guaranteed contract worth nine figures, you're going to be feeling yourself. And as if things couldn't get any better, Gruden finished atop our new head coach charisma rankings! Top-of-the-mountain stuff for Chucky.

Josh Allen: If you're hoping for some quality buzz to stand out from your contemporaries during combine week, it doesn't get much better than Ryan Flaherty, Nike's senior director of performance, telling NFL Network that you have the strongest arm ... ever. "Josh Allen has one of the most incredibly gifted arms I've seen in my life and I've been around a lot of quarterbacks," Flaherty said. "He'll break the record miles per hour here at the combine. He'll go high 60s. I think the record's 66 or something. I think he'll go 69, 70 miles an hour. And just wait until his pro day. He'll throw the ball 89 or 90 yards." Remember, the rap on Allen is accuracy issues, but honestly, who cares? Gimme the dude with the Henry Rowengartner howitzer.

Aaron Rodgers' great great great grandchildren: It was reported this week that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are working their way toward a contract extension that will almost certainly make the Green Bay star the highest-paid player in the history of the sport. And give credit to Brian Gutekunst, who isn't even bothering to put on a poker face here. "When you have the best player in the National Football League, it's not going to be inexpensive," the Packers' new GM acknowledged. Yes, Aaron Rodgers IV will go to an elite prep school in 2107.

It was a bad week for ...

Dolphins fans with Jarvis Landry jerseys: If you spent $179.99 on that authentic No. 14 top, this has been a roller-coaster two weeks. First, Landry got the franchise tag, a sign that seemed to point to the playmaking wide receiver sticking around in Miami. But combine week has revealed the reality of the situation. Landry will be making a lot of money playing for somebody in 2018, it just won't be the Dolphins. At least that's how it seems. You would think 400 catches in your first four seasons would make you a building block, but apparently nah. As for the jersey owners, just get a Marino throwback and be done with the drama.

Muhammad Wilkerson: The guy who couldn't even show up for his own birthday party is officially out of work. The Jets' decision to release the former Pro Bowl defensive lineman is another black mark on the ledger of general manager Mike Maccagnan, who has handed out two mega-deals in his three-plus years on the job -- Wilkerson in 2016 and Darrelle Revis in 2015. Both guys took a fat paycheck then took the team for a ride. Big Mac won't survive a third strike at this level.

Mike Glennon: Speaking of regrettable contracts, Bears GM Ryan Pace announced the team will cut Mike Glennon, who made $18.5 million for four starts in his lone season in Chicago. Oof. This always seemed like a marriage doomed to fail -- even before the team shocked everyone by taking Mitch Trubisky second overall last spring. Speaking of, that reminds me of my favorite sad story in this failed partnership. The Bears invited Glennon to the team's official draft party at Soldier Field ... then took his replacement like 10 minutes into the draft! The Chicago Tribune reported at the time that Glennon "felt as though he had been cheated on." Don't give up on love, Mike. There's another team out there that'll treat you right.

