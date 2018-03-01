Baker Mayfield measures 6-foot 5/8 at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Baker Mayfield measured taller at the NFL Scouting Combine by a quarter-inch Thursday over the measurement taken at the Reese's Senior Bowl just a month ago. The former Oklahoma star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner checked in at 6-foot 5/8 at his combine weigh-in. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah first reported the news.

Mayfield measured 6-foot 3/8 at the Senior Bowl. That measurement was taken privately upon Mayfield's late arrival, a day after Senior Bowl players participated in the group weigh-in event in front of hundreds of scouts, coaches and media. Because NFL clubs typically prefer quarterbacks taller than Mayfield, his measurements have been a crucial element to his draft evaluation.

Interestingly, Mayfield's hand measured smaller (9 1/4 inches) at the combine than it did at the Senior Bowl (9 1/2). Players have been known to manipulate their hand size to be larger between the two events through massage work.

Mayfield could be measured again at Oklahoma's March 14 pro day workout.

