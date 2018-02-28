Broncos in talks to acquire Su'a Cravens from Redskins

Newly reinstated into the league after a year-long hiatus, Su'a Cravens might be moving locales.

The Denver Broncos are in talks with the Washington Redskins to trade for Cravens, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Denver is the franchise most interested in and the likely landing spot for Cravens, Rapoport added, though no deal is done yet.

Cravens, who left Washington before the start of last season as he dealt with ongoing concussion issues, was reportedly contemplating retirement before he was medically cleared to resume football activities in December. It was unclear whether Cravens would ever play again in the NFL after the Redskins placed him on the reserve/left squad in mid-September. He was reinstated two weeks ago.

Washington's interest in retaining Cousins is suspect. Redskins senior VP of player personnel Doug Williams said Wednesday, before Rapoport's report surfaced, that the team hadn't talked to Cravens. When asked about the former second rounder's future with the Skins, Williams said, "That's something we will have to see."

In one season in Washington, Cravens played in 11 games, started in three and finished with 33 combined tackles, one sack and one interception.