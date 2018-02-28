Johnny Manziel NFL comeback? QB talking to coaches

INDIANAPOLIS -- We're one step closer to a Johnny Manziel return to the National Football League.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns "is in touch with multiple NFL head coaches" in an attempt to revive a career that crashed and burned in 2015 due to a storied rash of off-the-field troubles.

"There have been conversations," Garafolo told NFL Network. "... People around him believe it's a very real possibility that he could return to the NFL, whether before or after his appearance in the Spring League."

Garafolo added that "teams have been informed that Manziel will take zero dollars guaranteed, minimum salary, if need be."

Showing no demands for money, Manziel is willing to prove it on the field, too, with the former Texas A&M star "open to signing a practice-squad contract, staying on a team's practice squad and proving that he is in the right mindset during this entire season," Garafolo noted.

In recent days, Manziel has spoken honestly about the drama and substance-abuse issues that cratered his brief, chaotic run with the Browns.

If you have a minute, it's worth listening to Manziel's upfront, wide-ranging interview with former teammates Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins of THE THOMAHAWK SHOW, where Johnny Football tells all on his various off-field misadventures during his stint with the Browns.

In that same conversation, though, Manziel comes across as someone who has learned from his past -- while appearing serious about making football a part of his future. Time will tell.