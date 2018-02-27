USC QB Sam Darnold elects not to throw at combine

The consensus top quarterback of this year's draft class won't throw at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network).

USC quarterback Sam Darnold has elected to focus on athletic testing and interviews instead of throwing drills at this week's annual pre-draft summit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source informed of his plans. ESPN first reported the story.

Darnold is fully healthy, Rapoport adds, and will throw at USC's pro day on Mar. 21.

Quarterbacks arrive at the combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, but do not participate in on-field workouts until Saturday. The rest of their time is spent undergoing medical examinations, measurements and psychological testing and doing interviews with prospective teams.

In five of NFL.com's six mock drafts, Darnold goes first overall to the Cleveland Browns; NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has Darnold going to the New York Giants at No. 2, with Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen hopping Darnold.