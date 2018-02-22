Adam Vinatieri agrees to one-year deal with Colts

The Colts have made it official with Adam Vinatieri.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the team and its enduring veteran kicker reached agreement on a one-year deal, according to a source informed of the situation.

Vinatieri's return comes as little surprise. He told reporters late last season that he planned to advance into his 23rd NFL campaign.

Playing in 2018 gives the 45-year-old kicker a chance to break the NFL's all-time scoring record, a mark currently held by Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544 points). Vinatieri sits second on the list with 2,487 points.

Vinatieri pegged 29 of his 34 field goal attempts in 2017. His 85.3 percent success rate marked his lowest since 2012, but Vinatieri also hit on five of six kicks from 50-plus yards.

Bottom line: This was a no-brainer for the Colts.