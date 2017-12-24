Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, 44, plans to play in 2018

Adam Vinatieri is still kicking.

Turning 45 this week, the Indianapolis Colts kicker said after Saturday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens that he plans to play next season, which would be his 23rd in the NFL.

The question now becomes where Vinatieri, a free agent after this season, will kick in 2018. After 12 years with the Colts, he'd like to remain in Indy, if possible.

"Indianapolis is home to me and my family. I love the Irsay family, but I understand this is a business," Vinatieri said, via the team's official website. "I just know I'm going to play another year."

Vinatieri has seen his field goal percentage dip the past two seasons, which cost him a $500,000 bonus. The perennial Pro Bowler, however, remains one of the most consistent booters in the NFL and barely missed a 60-yard attempt Saturday night. In a league with multiple teams playing kicker roulette this season, a reliable veteran like Vinatieri will find a job elsewhere if the Colts move on.