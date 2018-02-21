Marty Hurney named Panthers general manager

The Carolina Panthers took the interim tag off Marty Hurney's title.

The team announced Wednesday it named Hurney general manager on a full-time basis. He had been the interim GM since Carolina fired Dave Gettleman in July. Hurney previously worked as the Panthers' general manager from 2002-2012.

"I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here," Hurney said in a statement. "Mr. [Jerry] Richardson and [COO] Tina [Becker] have been open and honest with me from the beginning, and I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season. I feel that I am the best person to help Ron and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I'm extremely excited about the direction we are headed."

The Panthers chose Hurney over Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, former Lions GM Martin Mayhew and Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III, all of whom interviewed for the gig.

Hurney was cleared by the NFL last week after an investigation found he did not violate the league's personal conduct policy in regard to harassment accusations made against him by his former wife.

Retaining Hurney keeps some semblance of continuity among the Panthers' front office heading into free agency and the draft -- beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine next week.

With the team in the process of being sold by majority owner Richardson, following allegations of workplace misconduct, choosing to stick with Hurney creates consistency for the organization, at least for the time being.

"We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season," Becker said. "Marty's guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship."

Hurney's first stint as the Panthers GM spanned 10-plus seasons, during which Carolina earned two NFC South titles, played in one Super Bowl, made it to two NFC Championship games and had three playoff appearances.

The Panthers finished 11-5 in 2017 with Hurney as the interim GM, earning a postseason bid before falling to the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend.