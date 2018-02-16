Chiefs sign ex-Raiders CB David Amerson to 1-year deal

David Amerson will remain in the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they've signed the free-agent cornerback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Amerson joins on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to a source informed of the situation.

The Oakland Raiders released the fifth-year player earlier this month after three seasons. He played in and started six games for Oakland during the 2017 season, recording career lows in passes defensed (4) and tackles (14) while missing most of the year with a foot injury.

Amerson joins an already stacked Kansas City defense. Plus, he'll have the privilege of facing his former squad twice during the regular season.