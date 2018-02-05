Raiders cut CB David Amerson after three seasons

The Oakland Raiders are moving on from David Amerson just two years into a four-year extension.

Oakland cut the fifth-year cornerback on Monday. Amerson played in and started six games for Oakland this season, recording career lows in passes defensed (4) and tackles (14) while missing most of the year with a foot injury.

Amerson's release comes two days before his 2018 was fully guaranteed, per Spotrac, and the corner won't cost the Raiders anything in dead cap money. In cutting him now, the Raiders will save over $21 million in cap space over the next three seasons.

After signing with Oakland off waivers in 2015, Amerson had a career year, totaling 53 tackles and career highs in passes defended (35) and interceptions (4), was named Pro Football Focus' Most Improved Player and earned what looked to be a $38 million extension. Two years and $13 million later, Amerson is following his former coach, Jack Del Rio, out the door.