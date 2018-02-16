Sources Tell Us: Scout amazed by Urlacher-like LB Edmunds

Editor's note: Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what he's hearing from NFL folks about two of the draft's top defensive prospects.

The scoop: "Good luck with your player comp on this one. They don't come like him. I don't think there has ever been a linebacker that has had his size and speed. You're better off comping him with a basketball player." -- NFC scout on Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds

The skinny: There is no denying that Edmunds is one of the most unique linebackers we've ever seen when you take into account his rare combination of size and speed. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, it's close to impossible to find another linebacker with his physical traits. However, I feel like I came pretty close with Brian Urlacher.

Urlacher measured nearly 6-4, 258 at the combine when he was a prospect out of New Mexico in 2000. Urlacher is a member of this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class, so any comparison to him is a lofty one, but Edmunds has the traits and talent to become one of the best linebackers in the game.

* * *

The scoop: "He's only going to play for 4-3, upfield teams as a three-technique. That's the only place that works for him. He's got a get-off that is crazy fast and if he gets with the right coordinator, he's going to be tough to block." -- AFC scout on Michigan DT Maurice Hurst

The skinny: I doubt we will find anyone who disagrees with this scout when it comes to a fit for Hurst. There are mock drafts, including my first mock of the year, that have the Cowboys taking Hurst at No. 19 overall, which would make sense considering their needs and the pairing with Rod Marinelli, who loves upfield, disruptive tackles. My only concern for Hurst is that he lacks mass and can get bounced around a little bit along the interior. However, as long as he's penetrating up the field and wreaking havoc, I think defensive coordinators can live with those issues.

