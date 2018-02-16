Andrew Luck 'really excited' for Frank Reich's offense

Andrew Luck likes Frank Reich's plans for the Indianapolis Colts' offense.

Reich said this week he wants his offense to be a "multiple, attack, up-tempo offense" that is "aggressive." Luck said in a video chat with Colts.com on Thursday he loves the idea of working in a fast-paced offense.

"That sounds great," Luck said. "I know all the best offenses that I've been a part of in my career we've not been static and we've attacked. And I'm sure he'll have a great flavor and we'll involve as many people as we can, and attacking defenses is what it's all about."

Luck did not address his rehab with the team's official website but spoke profusely about his new head coach.

Reich spent 13 seasons as an NFL player, most famously as Jim Kelly's backup in Buffalo for nine seasons, including their run to four Super Bowl appearances. As a coach, Reich has worked with Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

Luck believes he can learn from Reich's experience both as a player and coach.

"Going back to [Reich's] playing days, he's incredibly successful, and he's been around some awesome quarterbacks," Luck said. "And I hope I can learn from him and ask him how Peyton or Carson or Philip did it, and find the best way for me or for whatever Colt quarterback way that is. I hope I can give him the most that I can give, and that he can help me get out of me the most that's there."

The first step for Luck is throwing a football soon and being ready for the 2018 regular season. Until that happens, all the optimism out of Indy will strike a hollow note.