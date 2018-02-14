Frank Reich: Colts to use 'strong element' of no-huddle

After Frank Reich provided insight into how his life as an understudy will aid in taking over as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach, the ex-Eagles offensive coordinator dived into what he hopes his offense will look like in 2018.

"We will be a multiple, attack, up-tempo offense. We will be aggressive," Reich said Tuesday, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While that's all pretty standard for an introductory news conference, Reich expounded on what he hopes to see out of his quick-paced offense.

"We'll change things up. What I mean by multiple is we'll use multiple personnel groups and multiple formations," he said, via WXIN-TV in Indianapolis. "We'll change the tempo. There will be a strong element of the no-huddle offense. We'll build the players around that kind of scheme.''

That "strong element of the no-huddle" is intriguing. Most coaches shy away from using tempo on offense when they own a defense as poor as the one Reich took over.

Tempo could buoy Andrew Luck in his potential return. Reich was mostly mum when talking about the franchise quarterback on Tuesday but intimated he wasn't concerned about Luck's agonizingly slow recovery.

Reich saw first-hand what using tempo did to help the Eagles' offense explode, extend drives, and tire out defenses. Utilizing that plan as one core element of Indy's offense will aid whichever quarterback starts the season under center.