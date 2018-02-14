Cincinnati Bengals sign offensive lineman Bobby Hart

It's only right that on Valentine's Day, Bobby Hart found his new job.

The offensive lineman signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, the team announced.

Hart played his first three seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft out of Florida State. He grew into a role-playing guard/tackle, making 21 starts in 33 games played, but fell out of favor during the Giants' disastrous 2017 season.

New York's line struggles were a significant factor in the Giants' offensive issues, and Hart didn't escape blame, serving as the culprit in sacks taken by Eli Manning on more than a few occasions. He was in and out of the lineup as a result of his play and injuries, and was waived with an injury designation by new general manager Dave Gettleman in Week 17. Reports of Hart refusing to play the final game of the season surfaced shortly thereafter, bringing some sense to his sudden departure.

Hart returned to the Giants after clearing waivers, and was officially waived off injured reserve recently.

He's worth taking a flier on for Cincinnati, though, which struggled one season after watching its top two linemen walk in free agency.