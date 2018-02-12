Jim Irsay announces scholarship in memory of Edwin Jackson

The Indianapolis Colts are doing their best to ensure Edwin Jackson is not forgotten.

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Monday a $25,000 gift to establish the Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship, in honor of the Colts linebacker who was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver on Feb. 4. Irsay also sent condolences to the family of 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, the Uber driver who was also killed in the accident.

"Edwin was such a wonderful young man and was beloved by his family and friends across the country, especially by his Colts family here in Indianapolis," Irsay said in a news release. "We are all better people for having known him, and we already miss him so much.

"This scholarship will honor Edwin's memory and his determination, work ethic and character. My family and the entire Colts organization are proud to have been associated with Edwin, and we are honored to help continue his legacy in the future."

A beloved member of the Colts, Jackson signed with the team's practice squad in 2015 and appeared in 16 games (eight starts) in 2016. He spent the 2017 season on injured reserve.