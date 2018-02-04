Edwin Jackson dies after being hit by suspected drunken driver

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed to NFL.com. He was 26.

Jackson and another man were killed when they were hit by a Ford F-150 while standing outside next to a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. The truck slammed into the rear of the car and hit Jackson and the other man just before 4 a.m. ET, according to a police report.

The driver of the truck, who police identified as Alex Cabrera of Indianapolis, fled the scene on foot, according to the police report. He was apprehended a short time later. Police said Cabrera was driving without a license, and they believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

"We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing," the Colts said in a statement. "Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."

Police identified the other man killed as Jeffrey Monroe, 54. Based on their initial investigation, police believe Monroe, a ride-sharing operator, stopped his 2018 Lincoln on the side of the road after Jackson, his passenger, became ill.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

The Colts signed Jackson to their practice squad in 2015 and he started in eight games for Indy in 2016. He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts last September.

Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jacksonâs family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018

It breaks my heart to hear the news about my brother & former teammate Edwin Jackson. He was always such a joy to be around, always smiling and always laughing. An absolutely incredible friend. RIP Ed, my thoughts & prayers are forever with you and your family ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/TpdE9GBuDE â Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) February 4, 2018

Our thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/X3ZkkeCwCP â NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 4, 2018

Talking about a guy that worked hard for everything heâs earned, did it with a smile on his face and never complained. Words canât explain the positive impact he had on others! Gone way too soon ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/T6ZsLp6c7b â Ironhead Gallon (@IronheadGallon) February 4, 2018

Sad day. I had the opportunity to be his teammate and loved his attitude and how he played the game. https://t.co/TBqHhEN08f â Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) February 4, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with both victims and families affected. https://t.co/WNFdDYRFeC â Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) February 4, 2018