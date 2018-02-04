Edwin Jackson dies after being hit by suspected drunken driver

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday, Indiana State Police confirmed to NFL.com. He was 26.
Jackson and another man were killed when they were hit by a Ford F-150 while standing outside next to a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. The truck slammed into the rear of the car and hit Jackson and the other man just before 4 a.m. ET, according to a police report.
The driver of the truck, who police identified as Alex Cabrera of Indianapolis, fled the scene on foot, according to the police report. He was apprehended a short time later. Police said Cabrera was driving without a license, and they believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
"We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing," the Colts said in a statement. "Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."
Police identified the other man killed as Jeffrey Monroe, 54. Based on their initial investigation, police believe Monroe, a ride-sharing operator, stopped his 2018 Lincoln on the side of the road after Jackson, his passenger, became ill.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
The Colts signed Jackson to their practice squad in 2015 and he started in eight games for Indy in 2016. He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts last September.
Edwin Jackson loved the game of football and we're thankful to have been a part of his journey. #RIP53 pic.twitter.com/jh8ALwX3SLâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018
Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jacksonâs family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin.â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018
It breaks my heart to hear the news about my brother & former teammate Edwin Jackson. He was always such a joy to be around, always smiling and always laughing. An absolutely incredible friend. RIP Ed, my thoughts & prayers are forever with you and your family ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/TpdE9GBuDEâ Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) February 4, 2018
Wow I Really Canât Believe Itï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#RIP53â Marlon Mack (@Marlon_Mack25) February 4, 2018
Our thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/X3ZkkeCwCPâ NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 4, 2018
Talking about a guy that worked hard for everything heâs earned, did it with a smile on his face and never complained. Words canât explain the positive impact he had on others! Gone way too soon ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/T6ZsLp6c7bâ Ironhead Gallon (@IronheadGallon) February 4, 2018
Sad day. I had the opportunity to be his teammate and loved his attitude and how he played the game. https://t.co/TBqHhEN08fâ Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) February 4, 2018
Prayers up for Ed, his family, friends & teammates ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/GlA4Zk6kgBâ Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 4, 2018
My thoughts and prayers are with both victims and families affected. https://t.co/WNFdDYRFeCâ Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) February 4, 2018
So sad to see a man who was so positive and had so much passion to be successful gone so soon. We will miss you my brother. https://t.co/bdL4ZBhYvCâ Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) February 4, 2018