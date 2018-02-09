Tom Brady: Super Bowl loss was a learning experience

Tom Brady is ready to make a clearheaded statement after Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Friday, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a message on Instagram espousing his thanks and gratitude for everyone involved in his MVP season.

Brady's full message:

It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.

Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win.

Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.

Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)

Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are.

And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams.

Thank you all. I love you all.

Best, Tom

Brady will play his 19th pro season in 2018 at the age of 41. The 2017 NFL MVP has a least a few more years of high-caliber play left in him to bust all the QB records.