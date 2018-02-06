NFL social media reaction to Josh McDaniels' decision

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of the Colts' head coaching job after the team announced the hire Tuesday morning.

Check out how the NFL community reacted to the stunning news:

Havenât read the article but I can tell you there is NO excuse big enough to justify this. Itâs one thing to go back on your word to an organization. But having assistant coaches leave jobs to go with you then leave them out to dry is indefensible. For COMFORT?? https://t.co/hlsYviDC9l â Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 7, 2018

Well then. â ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) February 7, 2018

Wait....is Bill bout to dip b/c this is just crazy! â Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 7, 2018

Live look at Josh McDaniels right now pic.twitter.com/ijg0z34kDy â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 7, 2018

Jack Del Rio to Indy? ï¿½ï¿½ â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 7, 2018

Talk about the meanest JUKE JUKE.... â Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) February 7, 2018

whet â jovar ball. and 94 others (@NotoriousMbu) February 7, 2018

Josh McDaniels is an idiot I swear ! â 7ï¸â£even (@EliHarold_) February 7, 2018