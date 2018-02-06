NFL social media reaction to Josh McDaniels' decision

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of the Colts' head coaching job after the team announced the hire Tuesday morning.
Check out how the NFL community reacted to the stunning news:
Havenât read the article but I can tell you there is NO excuse big enough to justify this. Itâs one thing to go back on your word to an organization. But having assistant coaches leave jobs to go with you then leave them out to dry is indefensible. For COMFORT?? https://t.co/hlsYviDC9lâ Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 7, 2018
Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) February 7, 2018
Wow.â Chester (@ChesterRogers80) February 7, 2018
Well then.â ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) February 7, 2018
T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) February 7, 2018
Wait....is Bill bout to dip b/c this is just crazy!â Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 7, 2018
Live look at Josh McDaniels right now pic.twitter.com/ijg0z34kDyâ Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 7, 2018
Jack Del Rio to Indy? ï¿½ï¿½â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 7, 2018
Talk about the meanest JUKE JUKE....â Orleans Darkwa (@OrleansDarkwa) February 7, 2018
whetâ jovar ball. and 94 others (@NotoriousMbu) February 7, 2018
Josh McDaniels is an idiot I swear !â 7ï¸â£even (@EliHarold_) February 7, 2018
My thoughts exactly. https://t.co/ZuiTyl4fgLâ TJ Lang (@TJLang70) February 7, 2018
The really bad part about this is that the Colts are going to have to scramble and probably make a TERRIBLE head coach hire.â Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) February 7, 2018
John Simon (@johnesimon51) February 7, 2018
View all comments