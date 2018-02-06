Nick Foles ordered up 'Philly Special' trick TD play call

It was the play that came to define the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Nick Foles, the one-time backup quarterback who was never supposed to offer a legitimate challenge to Tom Brady and the five-time Super Bowl champion juggernaut Patriots, showcased a level of confidence and poise on one trick play that ultimately was much richer than the six points it gave the Eagles.

Foles actually called up the "Philly Special" reverse touchdown pass that annihilated any remainining hopes of an easy Patriots victory. Check out the overflowing confidence displayed by Foles when he makes the call:

Foles became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw and catch a TD pass in a Super Bowl thanks to scoring on the 1-yard toss from tight end Trey Burton. The amazing play helped give the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead in a game they went on to win, 41-33.

Even more, the play showed how much confidence was oozing from the Super Bowl MVP throughout the game. Despite playing in his first Super Bowl and spending most of the season as Carson Wentz's backup, Foles showed a level of poise that was on par with anyone who's ever played in the NFL's biggest game.

Foles' gutsy play call underlines just how important he was to the Eagles' first Super Bowl triumph on Sunday.