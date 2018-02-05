Land Eagles Land: Team returns to Philly to celebrate

Welcomed by a throng of supporters singing endless renditions of "Fly, Eagles, Fly", the Philadelphia Eagles returned to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday as Super Bowl champions for the first time in franchise history.

The Eagles landed around 3 p.m. local time at Philadelphia International Airport after partying the night away in Minneapolis following their historic 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Hoisting the Lombardi to the screams of hundreds of fans gathered at the airport, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and coach Doug Pederson were the first to emerge from the American Airlines plane carrying the team home. Lurie, Pederson, general manager Howie Roseman and the rest of team deplaned and then walked over, with phones in hand, to show off the trophy and celebrate with the fans, who were separated by a chain-link fence and responded with chants of "Thank you!"

The party started immediately after the game in the visiting locker room, as chronicled by our own Dan Hanzus, with Eagles players raging to Queen, Kap G and of course Meek Mill. Back in Philadelphia, fans were in a similar mood, to say the least. The celebration will continue for at least another three days, as Philly's first Super Bowl parade is scheduled for Thursday.

Not every Eagles player made the trip back to the northeast, of course. Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles spent Monday at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., as is the duty of all Super Bowl MVPs. We're sure Eagles fans will forgive him. Well, at least those that can remember Foles' performance, or anything about Sunday night.

Touched down in Philly wassgud ï¿½ï¿½ â Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 5, 2018

PHILLY I LOVE YOU.....!!!! LET THE GREEN HAIR DYE BEGINï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) February 5, 2018