Eagles-Patriots sets multiple Super Bowl records

Super Bowl LII will be remembered as one of the best ever.

Turns out, statistically, it was the best ever.

Philadelphia and New England combined to produce the most combined total yards in a game in NFL history Sunday, racking up an eye-popping 1,151 yards in the contest (topping 1950's Los Angeles Rams-New York Yanks 1,133-yard explosion). That total included 505 yards passing from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who shredded his own previous record (set last year in Super Bowl LI) of 466 -- despite losing burner Brandin Cooks before halftime -- and became the first quarterback to break 10,000 postseason passing yards. New England's 33 points were also the most scored in a loss in Super Bowl history.

Let's not leave Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in the dark. Foles landed in the top five all-time for most passing yards in a Super Bowl with 373, just four yards shy of Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner in XLIII.

Thanks to the game turning into a shootout early, it also finished one point short of tying the highest-scoring Super Bowl in history. And considering the missed kicks that led to the unusual final -- 41-33 -- we were that close to a new record in that category.

Perhaps the most stunning fact: Both teams combined to punt just once.

We didn't get an overtime, or the largest comeback in the game's history. But as the numbers show, we watched a legendary performance.