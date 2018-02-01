Eagles DT Beau Allen Makes His Super Bowl Homecoming

The 2017 finale is almost here, Super Bowl LII is just a few days away, and for Eagles DT Beau Allen, he has made his return to his home state.

Allen was born in Minnetonka, Minnesota, roughly 21 minutes away from U.S. Bank Stadium. Eight years ago, he was playing for Minnetonka High School, now he's been playing tour guide for his teammates, showing them around Minneapolis. One of his first stops was to his childhood home to see his parents.

Allen's mother is the definition of "Minnesota nice," doing her son's laundry while he is home for the Super Bowl -- if only we could all be so lucky.

However, Beau didn't just stop by to have his mom do his laundry, but to see his dog and check out Detello's Pizza, where he worked in high school.

His parents are ecstatic about what Beau has been able to achieve in the NFL. "We are super proud of his accomplishment and you are always happy when someone achieves their dream," said Susie Allen.

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Allen will be able to celebrate with his family and the 52,369 people from Minnetonka.