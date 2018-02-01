Rob Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol

The lone remaining question mark heading into Super Bowl LII has been answered: Rob Gronkowski has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Gronk officially was a full participant at practice Thursday after he was limited Wednesday. The All-Pro tight end met with the media for the first time this week and said that "it feels good" to be cleared and "I'll be ready to roll" come Sunday.

There was little doubt that Gronk was going to miss the Super Bowl. The tight end didn't mince his words Tuesday when he said, "Yes," he expected to play.

Gronk returned to practice on Saturday after suffering a concussion in the title game on a hit to the head by Jaguars safety Barry Church.

All the pieces are in place for the Pats, who, with Gronk ready and able, are fully healthy for Super Sunday.