Brett Favre factor, relentless coaching, Eagles' introduction song

NFL.com's network of reporters hooks you up with the hottest news and notes coming out of Minnesota as the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots get ready for Super Bowl LII:

Favre to speak to Eagles. Eagles coach Doug Pederson will have an old friend and teammate address the Eagles the day before Super Bowl LII.

Pederson said Wednesday that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will be in the Twin Cities for some other obligations this week, so Pederson asked Favre to stop by the team hotel and talk to the players for a few minutes in a team meeting Saturday morning.

The two know about beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl, albeit before the Tom Brady era began. They won one together with the Packers 21 years ago, with Pederson serving as Favre's backup. This time, it'll be Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles trying to outduel Brady.

"He's one of the greatest to ever play the game," Foles said of Favre. "Just his style of play, his toughness -- he is a true gunslinger, a rocket arm, can throw it from any which angle. Off his back foot, he can throw it anywhere he wants. He's been there. He's won the big games. He's played a lot, a lot of football, so anytime you have the opportunity to listen to someone like him speak, it's huge, so I can't wait to listen to what wisdom and knowledge he gives us. I know everyone on our team will be excited to hear him speak."

-- Tom Pelissero

* * * * *

QB coach never rests. Philadelphia's quarterback coach, John DeFilippo, is known around the building as a "first in, last out" presence and a demanding leader of the team's signal-callers. After hearing stories of how Adam Gase used to text with Peyton Manning late at night during their days together in Denver, I asked DeFilippo this week how often he peppers Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld with off-the-clock coaching:

"A lot. A lot. I wouldn't say it's at 2 a.m., because Carson goes to bed a little earlier than most guys, because he's up at 4:30 in the morning every morning," DeFilippo said. "I send a lot of videos. If there's certain techniques that they've used, in terms of their fundamentals, I'll send that at midnight. I'll send all three quarterbacks screenshots and videos on my phone. I'll text those to those guys and say, 'Hey, look at your arms here, look at your feet here, this is why we're doing what we're doing here.' I love sending videos to those guys of individual periods and team periods in terms of their good plays and just reinforce: 'Hey, I really appreciate your effort, and just keep grinding.' "

Sudfeld confirmed that DeFilippo is a constant communicator, saying: "Oh, yeah. We all go to bed early. Put our phones on 'Do Not Disturb Mode' usually, but we'll get texts at 11:30 p.m. from his office of: 'Hey, this is a phenomenal throw, look how your elbow stayed tight, this looks great.' He'll send that, then I'll wake up at 5:30 and text back, 'Thanks,' and he's probably back up in the office by then."

-- Marc Sessler

* * * * *

The Meek Mill connection. The Eagles' unofficial anthem this season has been "Dreams and Nightmares" by rapper and Philly native Meek Mill. It was playing as practically the entire team danced in a meeting room the day before the NFC Championship Game, again on the field pregame and one more time after they beat the Vikings.

Defensive end Brandon Graham said the team has decided that will be the song they'll come out to this Sunday when they're introduced as a team.

"If you're going to go with a Philly song," Graham said, "that's the one you're going with."

Mill is currently serving a sentence of two to four years for a parole violation stemming from two arrests. It was a controversial sentencing, as prosecutors recommended no jail time.

"Meek, you know, he's locked up right now," Eagles rookie defensive end Derek Barnett said, "so we have to hold the city down for him."

Mill released a statement last week saying it "really lifted my spirit to hear the team rallying around my songs." He'll surely get another lift to find out the team will use "Dreams and Nightmares" on the NFL's biggest stage on Sunday.

"It just gets us going," Barnett said. "It gives us good energy. Just a little extra juice."

-- Mike Garafolo