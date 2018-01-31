Miami leads with most alumni in Super Bowl since merger

When it comes to producing prospects who have gone on to play in the Super Bowl, no one does it better than The U.

With Super Bowl LII set for Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on NBC), we took a look back to find out which colleges have sent the most players to the title game since 1970, the year of the AFL-NFL merger.

To compile the data, the extraordinary team at NFL Research counted each Super Bowl participant only once (so, for example, Tom Brady counts as one in Michigan's total), and players who were on the roster but not active for the Super Bowl were not included. We also included in our count players from the Patriots' and Eagles' current 53-man rosters who have not yet played in a Super Bowl.

The results?

Miami edged out Tennessee for the top spot with 62 Super Bowl participants.

Here are the 21 colleges that have sent the most players to the Super Bowl since the merger.

NOTE: For those of you interested in which colleges have the most alumni on the 53-man rosters of the Super Bowl LII teams, Florida State, Michigan, Stanford and West Virginia are tied with four apiece.

Most alumni in Super Bowl since 1970

1) Miami (Fla.): 62

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett.

2) Tennessee: 61

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles DE Derek Barnett.

3) USC: 60

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles WR Nelson Agholor.

4t) Florida State: 54

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles LB Nigel Bradham, Eagles CB Ronald Darby, Eagles DT Tim Jernigan, Eagles CB Patrick Robinson.

4t) Michigan: 54

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots QB Tom Brady, Patriots DL Alan Branch, Eagles DE Brandon Graham, Patriots LB David Harris.

4t) Nebraska: 54

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots RB Rex Burkhead, Eagles LB Nate Gerry.

7) Penn State: 52

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles G Stefen Wisniewski.

8) Ohio State: 51

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins.

9) Notre Dame: 50

Players in Super Bowl LII: None.

10) UCLA: 49

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots WR Matthew Slater.

11) Colorado: 48

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots OT Nate Solder.

12t) California: 47

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks.

12t) Georgia: 47

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots C David Andrews, Eagles LB Dannell Ellerbe.

14) Florida: 46

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles TE Trey Burton, Patriots RB Mike Gillislee, Eagles S Jaylen Watkins.

15t) Alabama: 40

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles G Chance Warmack.

15t) LSU: 40

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots DL Ricky Jean Francois, Eagles P Donnie Jones, Eagles CB Jalen Mills.

17t) Washington: 39

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles CB Sidney Jones, Eagles DT Elijah Qualls.

17t) Stanford: 39

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots CB Johnson Bademosi, Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Patriots OT Cameron Fleming, Patriots S Jordan Richards.

19t) North Carolina: 38

Players in Super Bowl LII: Eagles WR Mack Hollins.

19t) Oklahoma: 38

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots DL Geneo Grissom, Eagles OT Lane Johnson.

19t) Texas: 38

Players in Super Bowl LII: Patriots DL Malcom Brown, Eagles WR Marcus Johnson.

