Colts' Andrew Luck regaining strength, close to throwing

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has taken a significant step in his recovery, as he tries to work his way back for the 2018 season.

Sources say that Luck has headed out to the Los Angeles area to work with noted throwing mechanics and strength gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux. The duo works with several other high-profile signal callers including Tom Brady. Luck is nearing a return to throwing.

One source described Luck as "very close" to throwing, which is a huge milestone for the franchise QB. That also means Luck does not need another surgery, which is good news.

Luck had surgery last January for a torn labrum and was originally slated to be back for 2017. It wasn't to be. At one point during the 2017 season, Luck was throwing as part of his rehab, though he was shut down and placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2. At the time, GM Chris Ballard said "I'm not getting career-ending from anybody. What we're getting is 'be patient.'"

Currently, Luck is finishing up getting his strength back, sources say, doing functional work. He's working on his motion and arm speed, key components as he attempts a recovery.

Following being placed on IR, Luck spent time in Europe working on balancing his muscles and getting them working together.

He came back bigger, stronger and refreshed.

In his latest media appearance in late December, Luck said, "The pain has significantly gone down and that's why I'm so optimistic." As throwing looms, this appears -- finally -- to be headed in the right direction for the Colts.

