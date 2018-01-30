Steve Gleason Gives Super Bowl LII Tickets to Fan Battling ALS

People often talk about checking things off their bucket list, but most of the time it's (thankfully) not in a morbid, pressing sense. Greg Gelhorn, who's battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), knows his time is limited and is trying to cross as many experiences off his bucket list as possible.

"As your life is getting short, you think, what kind of things have I never done?" Gelson told KARE 11 News.

Thanks to former NFL defensive back Steve Gleason, Gelhorn will be able to cross off attending a Super Bowl on February 4.

Gelhorn lives in Lakeville Minnesota, about 30 minutes from U.S. Bank Stadium where the Eagles will face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The 46-year-old was diagnosed with ALS in May 2017 and has an aggressive form of the disease -- his doctors have given him just months to live.

Knowing that time was of the essence, Gelhorn's brother-in-law, Derek Fessler, began planning on how to make attending the Super Bowl a reality. Fessler worked with Gleason (and 50 of Gelhorn's loved ones) to surprise the father of two with Super Bowl LII tickets and VIP on-field passes.

Gleason spent seven years playing DB for the New Orleans Saints and has been battling ALS since 2011. In 2014, Gleason was one of the people behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge which raised awareness and over $100 million in the fight against the disease.