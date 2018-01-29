Tom Brady on football future: 'Things change quickly'

Tom Brady is winning his race against time ... for now.

Though the ageless New England Patriots quarterback looks younger now than when he entered the league and is arguably playing at the highest level of his career, Brady is fully aware that, despite his best efforts, his career won't last forever.

"Well, I never want to be a detriment to the team," Brady admitted to a throng of reporters at Super Bowl LII Opening Night. "So I think for me, as long as I'm playing at a high level and I make the commitment to take care of myself year-round, I'll continue to play.

"So I don't know, things change quickly. Anything can happen, but obviously I want to keep playing. I love playing. I just love playing for the Patriots."

The 40-year-old Brady has said on multiple occasions that he wants to play until he's at least 45 years old. He's held that line in talking with scribes and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady's Facebook Watch documentary is based on the premise that he can outlast expectations and outlive his competition as long as he takes care of himself.

But heading into his eighth Super Bowl, Brady on Monday night showed that even he has doubts over what is in store as he continues his daily battle with Father Time.