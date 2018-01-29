Tom Brady ends WEEI interview over daughter remark

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short his weekly appearance on a Boston sports radio station Monday, citing his unhappiness with comments made by one of the station's hosts about his daughter last week.

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said on WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan", per ESPN.com. "I've always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

The comments were made by Alex Reimer on a separate WEEI show during a discussion about Brady's Facebook documentary "Tom vs. Time." Reimer called Brady's daughter "an annoying little pissant."

Brady added he would reconsider if he wanted to continue to be a part of the show.

"I really don't have much to say this morning," Brady said. "Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time."

WEEI and the Patriots announced last week a multi-year extension of their partnership, and the release highlighted weekly features headlined by Brady and Bill Belichick.

Reimer was indefinitely suspended last Friday, per WEEI.