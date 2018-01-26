Barry Church fined $24,309 for hit on Gronkowski

Barry Church's hit that injured Rob Gronkowski during the AFC Championship Game has resulted in a fine.

The Jaguars safety was fined $24,309 for the hit that had the Patriots tight end exit the game with a concussion just before the half, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Church was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Gronkowski did not return in New England's 24-20 comeback victory.

The All-Pro tight end sat out practice this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Patriots are optimistic Gronk will clear concussion protocol before the Super Bowl, but it remains unclear when he might return to practice. Luckily, the Patriots have an additional week until they play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.