Injuries: Rob Gronkowski sits out practice again

If Super Bowl LII were played this Sunday, Rob Gronkowski would not suit up.

Fortunately for the New England Patriots, they have an additional week until the big game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pats announced Gronkowski, their All-Pro tight end who left the AFC Championship Game because of a concussion, did not participate in practice Friday and would have been ruled out if the Pats played this weekend.

The team also announced quarterback Tom Brady (right hand) and safety Devin McCourty (shoulder) returned to practice in full after being limited participants in Thursday's workout.

The Patriots noted defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (concussion) would have been out if the game were played Sunday. They listed defensive lineman Malcom Brown (foot), who did not practice, and running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (knee), who were limited participants, would have been questionable.

On the Philadelphia Eagles' side of the injury report, defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan (illness) did not practice while running back Jay Ajayi (ankle) was limited for the second straight day. Running back Kenjon Barner (illness) and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) were full participants.