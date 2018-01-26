Carson Wentz trying to help Eagles 'in any way I can'

Speaking for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in December, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz revealed additional details about the injury.

In addition to a torn ACL, Wentz told reporters Friday he also suffered an LCL tear when his knee buckled under him during a third-quarter scramble against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7. Despite the injuries, Wentz is feeling confident about his recovery.

"My goal is to be out there Week 1," said Wentz, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I'm going to push and do everything I can to be ready. And I'm very confident in that."

Wentz added he doesn't believe the torn LCL will have a significant effect on his ongoing recovery, which is expected to take 9-12 months.

While Wentz is staying positive and confident about his rehab, he told reporters "it's tough, it hits me a little bit" every time he watches his teammates run onto the field. He added that "he couldn't be happier" with what the Eagles have accomplished with Nick Foles at quarterback and that he's doing everything he can from the sideline to help the Eagles succeed.

"I'm trying to be involved in what I can," Wentz said, per NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon. "Definitely not a coach. I still voice my opinion in small pieces. Nick's the guy. Nick's been voicing his opinion more than anybody, and I'm just trying to help in any way I can."

On the heels of a strong rookie campaign, Wentz played a central role in launching the Eagles to the top of the NFC in 2017. Although predictions of the Eagles crashing in the playoffs without Wentz never came to fruition, his absence has kept Philly locked in underdog status this postseason -- a designation that will follow them to frigid Minneapolis when they meet the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

Still, there was reason to expect the chasm between Wentz and Foles would be bigger than it turned out to be. Wentz finished the season with 3,296 passing yards and an Eagles single-season record 33 touchdowns to go with his 101.9 passer rating. Alongside Tom Brady and Rams running back Todd Gurley, he was considered a favorite in MVP prior to the injury.

Wentz is confident that he'll be his old self once he returns.

"Injuries aren't going to change me," he said.