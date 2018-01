Tom Brady vs. Michael Jordan: Whose epic run is more impressive?

Brady! It's just more difficult for one man to reign supreme in football

If we're really going to debate whether Tom Brady has had a more impressive career than Michael Jordan , then let's start with one essential ground rule: Football is a much tougher sport to succeed at than basketball. That basic tenet is crucial because we can't compare individuals like this without having some sort of context. A basketball player can dominate -- and win a championship -- simply by being the best player on the court. The possibilities for a football player are more complicated, primarily because there are so many moving parts involved in whatever success he hopes to attain.This is why Brady's career has been more amazing to watch. He can't just take the ball and drop 40 when it's necessary. He has to work with what he's given, within a scheme engineered by his coaches and without any guarantees that his personnel will remain the same year in and year out. Jordan spent the bulk of his 13-year Bulls tenure playing alongside a future Hall of Famer in Scottie Pippen. Brady didn't have a Hall of Fame-caliber receiver until Randy Moss arrived in New England in 2007, after the star quarterback already had earned three of his five Super Bowl rings.One can argue that Brady wasn't carrying the Patriots in those early years of his career, as New England also had a dominant defense and exceptional special teams. What can't be debated is how Brady has excelled the deeper he has gone into his career. Jordan won his last championship when he was 35 years old, then returned to play two final seasons with the Wizards following three years in retirement. The only memorable thing about those Washington years was the way Jordan ripped into his younger teammates, specifically Kwame Brown.At age 40, Brady has shown no signs of decline. His numbers this year -- 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions -- are good enough to earn him his third Most Valuable Player award. He's just taken the Patriots to their eighth Super Bowl , where his team is favored to win a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Brady has come so far that the idea of even arguing about the best quarterback ever is becoming laughable.The discussion about Brady and Jordan is far more relevant today. That's not just because of how their numbers compare, either. They are similar in terms of championships (Jordan has six to Brady's five), all-star appearances (Jordan was a 14-time All-Star, while Brady has been named to 13 Pro Bowls) and MVPs (Jordan had five, while Brady could be on the verge of winning his third). As mentioned earlier, the only thing that truly separates them is what each individual has had to do to achieve excellence.We'll always remember Jordan for his athletic brilliance and his obsessively competitive spirit. Nobody in the NBA has ever matched his imposing will on a basketball court. Brady, on the other hand, will have a greater legacy because of the sport he's mastered over the past 18 seasons. You literally have to do more to win in football and, as we know, no player has won more than Brady has in the modern era.